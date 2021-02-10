Heaven gained a precious angel when Grayson Maxwell Cunningham went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Born on April 2, 2018 at the Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood Pennsylvania. Grayson was the beloved son of Jeremy Matthew Cunningham and Katherine Elizabeth Hartmetz.
Grayson was a triplet and was preceded in death by his identical brother, Jackson Oliver, who passed away on April 19, 2018 at Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children. Grayson leaves behind triplet brother, Emmerson Brandon Cunningham, and sister, Olive Irene Cunningham.
Grayson was a micro preemie, born at 26 weeks 5 days. Grayson was a fighter, loved to smile, and was a sweet soul. Despite his short time on earth, he was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around him. Grayson and Jackson will be forever loved and remembered by their family.
Grayson is survived by his parents Katherine Elizabeth Hartmetz and Jeremy Matthew Cunningham, Mary E. Cunningham, grandmother, Addie Cunningham, great-grandmother, and Jacob Hartmetz, grandfather. Grayson was preceded in death by Irene O. Hartmetz, grandmother and Cornelius Cunningham, great-grandfather. He leaves behind a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, and great aunts and uncles.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Lankenau Medical Center, Hershey Medical Center PICU, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for their incredible care provided to Grayson and his family.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
