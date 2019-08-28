Grant F. Bleacher, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Elizabethtown. Born Monday, May 14, 1928 in East Drumore Township, he was the son of the late William I. and Marybelle (Dorwart) Bleacher. He was married to Helen A. (Rhineer) Bleacher on June 14, 1949.
A Veteran, Grant proudly served with the U.S. Army. He worked as an Inspector for Armstrong World Industries, Lancaster, for over 35 years until his retirement in 1986.
In addition to his wife of over 70 years, he is survived by a daughter, Karen L. Kettering, married to Robert, of Manheim and a son, David G. Bleacher, married to Laura, of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving are four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one brother, Christopher Bleacher, married to Lillian, of TX.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1380. Closed casket visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday. Burial will follow in Boehm's Church Cemetery, Willow Street, PA, with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grant's memory to a Veteran's Charity of one's choice.
