Graeson Derrick Burnette-Peake, 40, passed away peacefully with his man's-best-friend, Ivan on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born on September 17, 1979 in Columbia, SC, Graeson lived in Lancaster and Philadelphia, PA and most recently Golfito, Costa Rica and on to Colorado.
He was happy and at peace in Longmont, Colorado--a place where the world was finally bigger than he was. Graeson is survived by the love of his life, Chelsea A. Carter, mother, Mary Melanie Burnette (Harry Glah) and his father, Derrick S. Peake, his sisters, Abigail L. Burnette-Peake and Savannah I. LeFever (Jacob Pulawski) and brother, Alexander R. LeFever. He is also survived by his aunts, Mary Malissa Burnette (Michael LeFever), Mary Margaret Burnette and Mary Michele Burnette, Judy Peake Marcella (Paul), Martha Peake Horton (Phil) and uncle David Peake (Martha). He was predeceased by his twin brother, Matthew Blake Burnette-Peake and by his brother, Woody Basil LeFever, his grandparents, Harvey L. and Mary M. (Ratliff) Burnette and William and Ruth (Banks) Peake, and his aunt, Mary Marsha Burnette.
A memorial service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private interment in Morven, North Carolina at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal rescue shelter or adoption agency – his Ivan was his best friend through the hardest times.
