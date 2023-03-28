Grace W. Myer, 92, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, March 27, 2023 at Pleasant View Retirement Community following a period of declining health. Born in Rapho Twp., Lancaster County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Daisy White Hosler. She was the wife of the late Glenn Harold "Curly" Myer who died in 2000.
Grace was a faithful member of the former Chiques Church of the Brethren (now Chiques Church) in Manheim where she sang in the adult choir and helped with children's Sunday school in her earlier years. She also embroidered quilt tops that were later given to those in need. She and her husband owned the former Sweet 'n Hot Stop, also known as Curly's, north of Manheim for 14 years. She also worked in the office for the former Myers Metered Gas and the Manheim Auto Auction. Grace also volunteered with Meals-on-Wheels, Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services in Lebanon, and in the grocery store at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Grace is survived by three children, Dennis J., husband of Mary Jane Kurtz Myer, of Greene, ME, Karen M., wife of Dr. T. Scott Jackson, of Akron, and Kay L., wife of John L. Brosey, of Lawn; a daughter-in-law, Kay Y. Nauman Myer of Manheim; 12 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jay H. Myer; and eleven siblings, Stanley Hosler, Naomi Hollinger, Ruth Haldeman, Paul Hosler, Mark Hosler, Marlin Hosler, Amelia Buckwalter, Orpha Foreman, Esther Lehman, Galen Hosler, and an infant sister, Mary Hosler.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. Interment will be in the Chiques Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the building fund of Chiques Church. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »