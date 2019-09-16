Grace Shalom Stoltzfus, 10 month old infant daughter of Omar Lee and Mary Sue Riehl Stoltzfus of 8871 Moscow Rd., Parkesburg passed away Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at home from an illness since birth. Also surviving are: three siblings, Gavin, Angela, Lily, all at home; grandparents, Daniel and Barbie Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Aaron and Linda Esh, Gordonville; great-grandparents, Ira and Fannie Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Samuel and Rachel Smoker, Ronks, Daniel and Rebecca Esh, Intercourse, Elmer (the late Naomi) Fisher, Kinzers. A brother Jaden and a grandfather Eli Riehl preceded her in death.

Burial was in Buena Vista Cemetery. Furman's – Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter