Grace Shalom Stoltzfus, 10 month old infant daughter of Omar Lee and Mary Sue Riehl Stoltzfus of 8871 Moscow Rd., Parkesburg passed away Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at home from an illness since birth. Also surviving are: three siblings, Gavin, Angela, Lily, all at home; grandparents, Daniel and Barbie Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Aaron and Linda Esh, Gordonville; great-grandparents, Ira and Fannie Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Samuel and Rachel Smoker, Ronks, Daniel and Rebecca Esh, Intercourse, Elmer (the late Naomi) Fisher, Kinzers. A brother Jaden and a grandfather Eli Riehl preceded her in death.
Burial was in Buena Vista Cemetery. Furman's – Leola