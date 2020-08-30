Grace S. Glasmire, 97, of Brethren Village formerly of Lancaster, entered into rest on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Royal and Mary (Erb) Snavely. Her husband, William E. Glasmire, Jr., died in 2015.
Mrs. Glasmire had an extensive career in banking, excelling in customer service. She volunteered for numerous service organizations and was a member of the Iris Club, Lancaster Church of the Brethren, and Crimson Cities Red Hat Society. She is remembered for her sense of humor and her love of animals.
Grace is survived by: two grandchildren, Todd A. Glasmire, Tami L. Glasmire; great-grandchild, Abby; two sisters, Doris Hauck, Marie Goulburn; Barbara Flynn, companion of her son, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Glasmire and a sister, Jane S. Zuch.
Private interment will take place in the Lancaster Church of the Brethren Memorial Garden. Memorials are welcomed to the Lancaster C.O.B., 1601 Sunset Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. Furman's – Leola
