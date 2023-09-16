Grace R. (Weaver) Martin, 88, of Ephrata, passed away on September 14, 2023 as a resident of Fairmount Homes. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Chester H. and Mattie (Martin) Weaver. She was the loving wife of the late Elmer E. Martin, with whom she shared sixty-five years of marriage until the time of his passing on August 24, 2020.
She was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community. In her early years, she had worked for Martin's Quarry and later worked part time at Fairmount Homes for nineteen years as a secretary. For numerous years, she was a volunteer at the New Holland Re-Uzit. She enjoyed doing acts of kindness for others and spending time with her family.
Grace is survived by her children; Clair, husband of Sandy (Leaman) Martin of Narvon, Sylvia, wife of Sheldon Swartzentruber of Greenwood, DE and Fred, husband of Marilyn (King) Martin of New Holland. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings; Paul Weaver, Melvin Weaver, Edith Newswanger, Mary Ella Weaver, Lena Hoover, Chester Weaver, Alvin Weaver, John Weaver and Esther Good Youd.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA 17519. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the time of service and on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the church. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Caring Hospice of Lancaster, 101 Good Drive Unit 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Fairmount Homes Benevolent Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
