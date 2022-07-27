Grace Polak, 84 of Lancaster, passed away surrounded by her family on July 24, 2022 at UMPC Hospital in Lititz. Grace was the wife of Joseph F. Polak for 52 years until his passing on January 28, 2020. Grace was born in Coaldale, PA on November 3, 1937, daughter of the late John and Annette C. (Shovelin) Kalinak.
She was the valedictorian of the first graduating class of Marian High School in 1956.
Grace began a career in the early days of data processing working for GAC in Allentown for over 10 years until relocating to Lancaster. With the skills she learned, she continued to excel in the technology and accounting fields ending her career working for IDS in Lancaster providing support to multiple properties in the hospitality industry.
She enjoyed traveling taking many trips with her husband both domestically and abroad. She enjoyed extra-curricular activities including swimming and was an active red-hatter for many years.
She was a member of St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Survivors: Daughter Mary Beth Fink, companion of Bruce Gilbert of Lancaster, sister Ann Marie Riepensell of Allentown, brother-in-law John Polak of Summit Hill, many nieces, nephews, and her faithful dog Jazmin. Predeceased by her sister Kathleen Polak and her precious dog Chloe.
Viewing & Funeral Mass: Thursday July 28, 2022 from 6 PM to 7 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike Lititz, PA 17543. Additional viewing on Friday July 29, 2022 from 9:30 AM to 11 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11 AM in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther, Valley 462 Ludlow Street, Summit Hill, PA. Burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Summit Hill. Funeral arrangements by the John F. Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In her memory to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley or to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org
A living tribute »