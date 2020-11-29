Grace M. Showers Supplee, 86, of Reading, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Brethren Village, Lititz, Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Supplee, brother H. Byron Showers, parents, and grandson, Ryan Christopher Broderick.
Born at home in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Melva Showers, of Reading. Grace worked for a time at the family chocolate factory of Showers and Youse, and graduated from Reading High School in 1951 and the Reading Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1954. She was the church organist at United Church of Christ in Reading, and after graduation worked as a nurse in Reading and Lancaster. Among her many contributions to nursing were at Armstrong Corporation in the Dispensary, Director of Nursing at the Mennonite Home, Duke Convalescent Home, The Elizabethtown Children's Hospital; she retired as a visiting nurse with the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, a job which enabled her to drive the beautiful farm country of Lancaster County and minister to those afflicted with Cerebral Palsy. Grace enjoyed reading the Bible, and was a member of the Long Memorial United Methodist Church in Lititz. She was quick witted and honest, and enjoyed several memorable cross-country camping trips with her husband and children.
Grace is survived by her son Mark E. Supplee and daughter-in-law Krystyna; and daughter, Lisa Broderick, son-in-law Christopher Broderick, CA; four grandchildren, Alexander Mark Supplee married to Christen, Julianna Grace Supplee, Catherine Grace Broderick, and Colleen Nicole Broderick; one sister, Carol Showers Mast, and sisters-in-law Jane Showers, Rebecca Lundgren, and Mary Crabtree. In addition, she is survived by and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received by Grace's family on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Long Memorial United Methodist Church, 2660 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA from 10:30-11AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM, with Pastors Andrea Haldeman and Dana Statler officiating. The service will be Livestreamed beginning at 10:55AM via Grace's obituary link at SnyderFuneralHome.com. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Masks will be required for attendance of all services and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Grace's memory to The Alumni Assn., Reading Hospital School of Nursing, P. O. Box 6248, Wyomissing, PA 19610.
