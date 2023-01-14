Grace Maureen Sweigart (Hain) Boyer, Lancaster County native, 91, gave up the fight early this new year's morning at Brookline Manor, Juniata County. Hopefully to find peace and a smile with her long deceased husbands. Both of them, in their individual ways, being the Cats Pajamas to her.
Perfectly imperfect as only some of us will admit, "Maureen" tried to do what seemed plausible to her; but was easily influenced, tossed and buffeted by whatever winds that blew. Still she spoke of trying to make things right; although never coming to fruition, she must've felt lip service was enough.
She hoped, of course, she would matter to those who are/were her family. But she harbored no illusions that was the truth. Her life was a life of Wanting. So dissatisfied with her reality, she Wanted anything but what she had. Can't many of us say that? So no fault can be assigned for her Wanting...more...other...perfection whatever that meant to her. She was short on sharing the truths of herself, so we are left to wonder.
Maureen was an excellent administrative and executive secretary and crocheted well. A wiz with a typewriter keyboard, dictation and shorthand, she was admired for her speed and skill.
She is survived by a daughter and a handful of relatives who want to be unnamed. But their Wanting does not diminish the fact that she loved those family members who decided her mistakes were too great to have her love returned any less. In fact, she probably loved them more fervently Wanting one day that they would return to her. We in that small broken circle of relatives understand the conundrum of loving and accepting Grace Maureen.
Addressing that, this writer will beseech all who read this to choose Big Love over warm, fuzzy love and choose forgiveness and acceptance anyway. If not for your Maureen, then for yourself. So, with that directed, perhaps her life will matter more than she could've imagined: perhaps this cautionary tale can heal a family somewhere and usher in peace and love...in the living years. Now, Go! Do! Let this sadness and alone-ness be your guide to living your life and healing the rifts. Do it by and because of Grace.
