Grace Marie Gressley, 88, of Willow Street, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Daughter of the late Harry Witmer, Sr., and Ruth (Ressler) Witmer, Grace was one of 15 children born in Lancaster County and raised in Safe Harbor. She was the widow of Robert L. Gressley, Sr.
Grace worked at the former Schick Co. and also worked at the Willow Street Diner and at Camp Snyder/Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, and she loved volunteering for the Office of Aging.
Grace was feisty and fun, and her great sense of humor was enjoyed by all who knew her. Most important to her was her family and her cat "Gigi." She radiated enthusiasm for life, and she loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play various sports. She and her husband traveled the country competing in doubles bowling competitions. Her endeavors to enjoy life found her go-karting at age 86! Grace was also an active member of the Millersville VFW Post 7294, and Am Vets, Lancaster Post 19.
She is lovingly survived by her children, Tina M. Martin, Tracy L., Rennecker (Bill), all of Lancaster, Robert L. Gressley, Jr. (Kathy), Mountville, PA, and Richard W. Gressley, Elizabethtown, brother, Richard Witmer (Wanda), sisters, Arlene Myer (S. Milton "Buddy"), A. Jane Witmer, (Linda). She is further survived by eight grandchildren, Jessica Martin, Erica Martin, Joseph Martin, Andrew Martin, Daniel Lefever, Donald Lefever, Alysha Gressley and Allen Gressley; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 9 brothers, 2 sisters, and a granddaughter.
The family will honor Grace with a Life Celebration Memorial Service at a later date.
