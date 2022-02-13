Grace M. Phillips, 92, of East Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the Hamilton Arms Center. Born in Spring Grove, MN, she was the son of the late Gilbert and Gertie (Bergrud) Buxengard. She was married to the late Evan H. Phillips for more than 60 years.
Grace was a devoted wife and mother. She was a highly accomplished seamstress and quilter. She volunteered through her church, Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Petersburg, and was one of the founders of the quilting group at Zion. She also volunteered for many years at Luther Acres repairing clothes for residents. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and enjoyed making "lefse" for her family at the holidays.
Grace is survived by three sons: Evan G. Phillips of East Petersburg, Spencer D. Phillips of Lancaster (married to Andrea (Valavanes) Phillips), and Jason K. Phillips of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania (married to Diane (McDermott) Phillips). She is also survived by four grandchildren: Christina Mattson (married to Eric Mattson), Kelly Phillips (married to Michael Graybill), Andrew Phillips, and Caitlyn Phillips (married to Alastair Watson), as well as three great-grandchildren: James, Luke, and Alexandra Mattson; a sister, Marie Hanson of Spring Grove, MN, one brother, Glenn Buxengard of Spring Grove, MN; a sister-in-law, Winifred Buxengard; and many nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by an infant son, Evan Gregory Phillips; a grandchild, Evan Connor Phillips, and a brother Kenneth Buxengard.
Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520, with the Rev. Pamela Carnes officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service from 10-11 AM at the church. Interment following the service will be held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Grace's memory can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520.
