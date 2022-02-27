Grace M. Nace, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at UPMC Lititz. She was born in Millersville, daughter of the late Paris B. and Minnie D. Nentwig Henry. She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 60 years, Elwood "Buzz" Nace, daughter: Kim M. Long, Lititz, sister: Ethel Armer, Quarryville and Molly, her beloved Yorkshire Terrier. Grace was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Robert R. Long, Jr., three sisters: Edith, Evelyn and Patsy. Six brothers: David, Joseph, Howard, Ray, Robert and John.
Grace was a 1959 graduate of Hempfield High School. During her earlier working years, Grace was employed by Educator's Insurance. Later in life, she worked for State Farm Insurance, Columbia and Mount Joy. She was a devoted member of Ironville United Methodist Church, where she served in numerous capacities. She enjoyed watching game shows, the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR races, especially when her favorite driver, Kyle Larson won. In addition, she was an avid stamp collector. Grace will be remembered as a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She was a special lady.
The Funeral Service will be held at Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastors Greg Impink and Charles Deutsch, officiating. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Ironville United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
