Grace M. (Duvall Mummau) Magis, 90, of Mountville, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Juniper Village of Mount Joy. Born and raised on the family farm in Drumore, PA she was the daughter of the late Grover and Laura (Reedy) Duvall. She was the wife of the late William J. Magis who passed away in 2011.
Grace enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. More recently, she enjoyed reading and spending time with family and her beloved kitties. While growing up on the family farm she developed a very strong work ethic, which she demonstrated not only in her professional life, but also in her personal life by raising two families. She worked as a secretary in many different companies throughout her career. She was a woman of great faith and had a deep spiritual devotion to her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey married to Anne Mummau of Marietta, PA and Joseph married to Johanna Mummau of CO; her stepchildren, Mark W. Magis of WA, Wendy J. Magis married to David Martin of CA, and Pamela L. married to Perry Alexander of KS. She is also survived by six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her six siblings.
Friends and family will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10-11 AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM, the Rev. Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Grace's memory to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
