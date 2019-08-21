Grace M. Appel, 73 of Willow Street, formerly of Martic Township passed away unexpectedly at LGH on Monday morning, August 19, 2019. Born on October 26, 1945 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Grace M. Litner Barley. Grace was the wife of Leon G. Appel whom she married on July 23, 1960.
Grace was a survivor, strong and powerful. Grace was a member of Pequea Church and enjoyed volunteering for the Conestoga Fire Company and The Closet in Willow Street. Grace was a short order cook for Your Place Restaurant for several years. She enjoyed doing ceramics, crafts, painting and drawing.
Grace will be missed by her husband of 59 years, Leon and her sons, Richard L. and Gary E., both of Holtwood, Steven L., husband of Debra of Conestoga, Michael P., husband of Susan and Stanley A., husband of Kathy, both of Quarryville; 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles, husband of Marcie of Annville and her sister, Mary Ann Barley of Lancaster. Grace was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Barley, Jr. and her sister, Darlene Barley.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Grace's funeral service on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5PM from the Pequea Church, 40 Church Rd., Lancaster with Pastor Mike Sigman officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Thursday from 3 to 5PM. Interment will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Grace's memory to Humane League of Lancaster County. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster