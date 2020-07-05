Grace (Lehman) Engle

Grace Elizabeth (Lehman) Engle, 85, peacefully went home to be with her Lord at Spring Garden Rehab & Nursing Center, Harrisburg on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born Friday, April 5, 1935 at home in Hershey, she was the daughter of the late Samuel L. and Alma K. (Brandt) Lehman. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Irwin W. Engle on Saturday, January 10, 2015.
Grace graduated from Hershey High School in 1952. She worked at Hershey Chocolate and cleaned houses prior to being married. Grace married Irwin W. Engle in 1972. They lived on the Engle homestead farm on Engle Road in Marietta. Their only daughter, Daphne, was born in 1973. They farmed Banner View Farm together until 1985. Grace worked at Nolt's Ponds for several years. She helped her husband hand-build John Deere farm toys for Engle Farm Toys commemorating the Lebanon Valley Farm Toy Show. She worked full-time with Irwin, in lawncare, as owners and operators of Engle Mowing Service, until his passing in 2015.
She loved the Lord. Grace was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. When she was not working, she enjoyed caring for her horses, growing flowers, doing word searches, and tending garden. She attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Mount Joy.
She is survived by daughter, Daphne G. Sellers, wife of Michael C., and grandson, William M. Sellers, Elizabethtown. Also surviving is her sister, Naomi R. Engle, wife of Jacob W. Engle, Maytown, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families.
In addition to her loving husband, she was predeceased by brothers, J. George and Samuel, and sisters, Beulah Kanode, Mary A. Kauffman, Anna M. Lehman, and Luella M. Jardine.
The family would like to thank the many people involved with Grace's compassionate healthcare, including family doctor, Kristin Hess, doctors and nurses at Lancaster General Hospital, nurses and staff at Juniper Village in Mount Joy, and nurses and staff at Spring Garden Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg. A special thanks to those friends that showered Grace with kindness and cards over the year.
Friends and family are invited to attend services on Wednesday, July 8th at Fellowship Baptist Church, 151 Orange Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 with Pastor Jonathan Bixler officiating. A viewing will be held from 2-3 PM, the service at 3 PM, and burial will follow in Cross Roads Cemetery, Mount Joy. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements. Current Covid-19 safety recommendations will be followed and the use of masks is encouraged.
Even though Grace loved flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to her church, Fellowship Baptist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
