Grace L. McCoy

Grace Lutz McCoy, 96, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron, PA on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Grace was born in Ephrata, PA, daughter of the late Charles W. and Stella Blimline Lutz. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond C. McCoy for 57 years before his passing on March 24, 2004.
Grace was a member of Ebenezer E.C. Church in Brownstown, PA and worked at the Ephrata Shoe Co. for 32 years as a floor lady.
She was a member of the Eby Shoe Co. 25 Year Club and the Cocalico Valley Jammers and loved spending time with family and friends.
Grace is survived by one daughter, Beverly K. Gahring of Reamstown, PA, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and one brother, John E. (Wanda) Lutz of Reamstown, PA.
In addition to her husband and parents, Grace was preceded in death by a son, Dennis R. McCoy and a daughter, Connie L. DeHaven.
Viewings will be held on Fri., Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. and on Sat., Sept. 10 from 10-11 a.m. at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 10 at Gravenor's. Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory may be made to Ebenezer E.C. Church 23 S. State St., Brownstown, PA 17508.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com