Grace L. Kriner, 87, a lifelong resident of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Clyde F. "Rock" Kriner, Sr. who passed away on September 9, 1998. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late George, Sr. and Rachel G. Price Millar. She worked at K.D. Tool and also at ITT Grinnell. She was of the Christian faith and was a member of Chickies Rock Lodge #307 of the Moose. She enjoyed her trips to Ocean City, MD and Glendale, AZ. Grace just adored the town of Columbia, and was a great mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother.
She is survived by her children: Clyde F. Kriner, Jr., Lancaster; Lenore G. (Craig A., Sr.) Manley, Columbia; Dottie (Richard) Collison, Harrington, DE; and George Kriner, Arkansas. Ten grandchildren. Five great-grandchildren. One great-great grandchild. One brother: Donald (Shirley) Millar, York. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Christine M. Kriner; one granddaughter: Lenore Catherine Brubaker; seven brothers and sisters.
The Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »