Grace L. Conner of Lancaster passed away at the age of 105 on Monday, May 1, 2023, at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster. She was the wife of Elwood ("Buck") Conner with whom she shared sixty years of marriage. He predeceased her in 2000.
Born in Shillington, Pennsylvania, Grace was the daughter of Elmer and Mable Strause. She is predeceased by her brother, Elmer Strause, and survived by her brother Richard Strause, who lives in Reading.
In addition, she is survived by her daughter, Linda Lyter, who lives in Lancaster and her son, Jim Conner, who lives with his wife, Meg, in Saint Davids, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Grace was a graduate of Millersville University receiving a degree in elementary education and she taught second and third grade for ten years at Hambright Elementary School in the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster.
After her husband and she retired, they lived in the Tampa area of Florida for approximately ten years while retaining a residence in Lancaster. They returned to Lancaster full time in 1998 where they lived in an apartment at Woodcrest Villa on the Harrisburg Pike and later Grace transitioned to the Mennonite Home.
The family plans to hold a private memorial service later in the month.
Online condolences may be made at: SndyerFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »