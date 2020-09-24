Grace K. Dovan, 97, of Willow Street PA, formerly of South Plainfield, NJ, died July 23, 2020 at Willow Valley Retirement Community. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Woody) Kidd. Grace shared 72 years of marriage with Emil Richard Dovan before his death in 2018.
Surviving Grace are her daughter, Marjory Gregory (Todd); son, Emil "Buzz" Dovan (Jane); grandchildren, Corinne Crist (Bryan), Nancy Lefavour (Jon), Andy Dovan (MaryLou), Ian Dovan (Hannah); and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Joseph, and Jenna Crist, Allyson Lefavour, Olivia, Maggie, and Isaiah Dovan.
