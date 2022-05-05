Grace Isabel Ziemer, 99, of Ephrata, passed peacefully on May 1, 2022.
Born June 5, 1922, at home in Ephrata Township, Grace was the youngest daughter of the late Stephen and Susan (Lied) Sweigart and was married 76 years to Lester Ziemer prior to his passing in June 2015.
Grace's focus was her family and took great pride in her household.
A loving mother and sister, she is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Zuercher of Berea, KY; six grandchildren, Fred Zuercher of Berea, KY, Annie Payne of Berea KY, Mike Elmer of Adamstown, PA, Shelly Showalter of Fairbanks, AK, Sandra Hershey of Cox's Mills, WV, Sheila Elmer of Lancaster, PA; two younger brothers, Aaron Sweigart of West Chester, PA, Clair Sweigart of Denver, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren, and was soon to be a great-great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is proceeded in death by her daughter, Patricia Viola Elmer, and siblings; Ada Musser, William Sweigart, Helen Musser, Ruth Miller, Norman Sweigart, Mamie Meckley, Susan Lausch,
Robert Sweigart and Alvin Sweigart.
A graveside service will be private for immediate family at a date to be determined.
Interment will take place in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, Ephrata.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions in Grace's memory to be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604, or Water Street Mission 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603.
