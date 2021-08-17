Grace I. Nixdorf, 83, of Manheim, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community. One of Grace's favorite expressions when people asked her how she was, "I'm fantastic in the Lord!"
She was born in Hopeland to the late Harvey and Alverta (Eshelman) Clair and was the wife of the late Rev. Blair N. Nixdorf who passed away in 2015.
She was a member and custodian at Grace Point of Nazarene. She loved her family dearly and was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Grace is survived by 4 children, Barbara A., wife of Kenneth Deuel, Susan E., wife of John Eichelberger, Michael Blair, husband of Vicki Nixdorf, and Mary Grace Reider; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and 4 brothers.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, David Nixdorf.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19th, from 10 to 11 AM, at the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastors David and Karen Troxler officiating. Interment of both Blair and Grace will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Grace's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Home, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA, 17545.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
