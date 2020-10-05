Grace H. Hoover, 60, of 522 Wentzel Road, East Earl, died at home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Amos H. Hoover who died in 2018. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Phares Z. and Martha Hoover Martin.
Grace was a homemaker and a member of the Black Creek Mennonite Church.
Surviving are 11 children, Charlene M. Hoover, at home, Leon M. Hoover, Denver, Jane married to Amos Hoover, East Earl, Martha M. married to Andrew Martin, Denver, Chester M. married to Katie Hoover, East Earl, Rachel M. Hoover, Denver, Wilson M. Hoover, at home, Marion M. Hoover, Denver, Mahlon M. Hoover, Eli M. Hoover, and Grace M. Hoover all at home; 10 grandchildren; nine siblings, George married to Esther Martin, Ephrata, Sam married to Ella Martin, KY, Andrew married to Kathryn Martin, KY, Jerry married to Verna Martin, New Holland, Frances married to Allen Hoover, KY, Susan married to Paul Hoover, Ephrata, Martha married to Aaron Hoover, IN, Janet married to John Martin, East Earl, Phares married to Lucy Martin New Holland; and a sister-in-law, Emma Martin of KY. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Malinda H. Hoover; two brothers, Warren H. Martin and Wayne H. Martin, and a sister, Anna H. Martin.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 8, at 9:15 at her late home with further services at 10:00 AM at the Reidenbach Mennonite Church with Ministers Amos H. Hoover and Samuel H. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at her late home on Wednesday from 2 – 4 PM and 6 – 8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
