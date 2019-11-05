Grace G. Newswanger, 91, of Columbia, formerly of Millersville, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of the late Ira F. and Helen (Frey) Gerlach.
Grace enjoyed spending time in her flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed bird watching; hummingbirds and cardinals were her favorite. Grace was a woman of faith, a member of Manor Church, and formerly a member, choir director, and Sunday school teacher at Grace EC Church, Millersville. Music was important to Grace. She enjoyed singing in the Gerlach Family Quartet with her siblings. Every day of her life, God put a song in her heart.
Grace will be greatly missed by her children: Diane Kirkpatrick (Kevin), of Terre Hill, Lois Smith (Dale), Willow Street, Carol Haggerty (Michael), Mountville, and Duane Newswanger (Bonnie), Conestoga; 6 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her siblings: Verna Weidman (Stanley), I. Norman Gerlach (Elaine) and Earl Gerlach (Pat, deceased). She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. (Bill) Newswanger and daughter, Dawn Newswanger.
Visitation will take place at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N George St, Millersville, PA 17551, from 6-8PM Wednesday, November 6th. Visitation will continue from 10AM until the time of service at 11AM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grace's name to Wycliffe Bible Translators or Manor Church Mission Fund. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
"Goodbye World, Goodbye"