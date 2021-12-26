Grace G. “Gerry” Shirk, 84, of Lititz, died Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, PA. She was the wife of the late Carroll E. Shirk who died in 2008. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late George S. and Annamary Weaver Feister.
Grace had worked as a bookkeeper in the trucking industry for many years. She attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing needlework in her younger years. Gerry enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes... sometimes to her children’s chagrin. She loved spending time on the boat, at the bay. Most important to her is her immediate and extended families. She was an awesome mother, to six grateful kids. She was always there for others, even when it was not easy for her. Always trying to make someone else's life easier. She rarely asked help for herself.
Surviving are four daughters, Melanie Lynn wife of Joe Brown of Mifflin, Caryll Jean wife of Rick Miller of New Holland, Cathy Ann wife of Ken Weiler of Narvon, and Lisa Kay Bracken of Lititz; a son, Richard Eugene husband of Robin Shirk of Mifflintown; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia wife of Dave Kinkaid of Mohnton, and Alice Marie Martin of Ephrata; three brothers, William Feister of Deland, FL, Eric Keith husband of Sharon Feister of Valley View, TX and Michael David husband of Diane Feister of Manheim. She is also survived by several in-laws, and many nieces & nephews on both side of the families. She was preceded in death by a son, James Robert Shirk and by two granddaughters, Ashlee Rose Miller and Regina Marie Pruna.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA
