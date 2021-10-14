Grace Evelyn McCoy, 108, of Fairmount Home, Ephrata, formerly of Mount Joy, went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 11, 2021. She was the widow of the late William W. McCoy who died in 2001. Born in Imler (Bedford County), she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Sylvia (Moorehead) Kauffman.
Grace was a graduate of East St. Clair High School and the former Lancaster General School of Nursing, class of 1934, but spent most of her working life as a loving homemaker with her husband and family. She enjoyed the many years on the family farm in Rapho Township where she enjoyed flower gardening. Grace was a lifetime member of Christ Church U.C.C., Elizabethtown, PA the Green Acres Garden Club and the Iris Club both of Lancaster. Grace enjoyed cooking for her family, and welcomed anyone to have a meal at her home. Prior to her husband passing, Grace and Bill enjoyed traveling to Minnesota, Wisconsin and Oklahoma, to visit family and especially enjoyed summers at their cabin and fishing on Lake Nipissing and the French River in Canada. Growing up in rural Bedford County, Grace was proud to remind everyone how she walked 2 miles to board a train to get to high school, and that there were NO snow days, and she also marveled to see the first car, television, lived through WW I, the Great Depression, WW II, Korean conflict, and other major worldly advances, and all with a positive attitude.
Surviving is a son Richard, husband of Suzanne (Person) McCoy, Denver, a granddaughter Laurie, wife of Wayne Fisher, Denver, two great-grandchildren Clay McCoy Fisher and Jillian Fisher, two step great-grandchildren Ty, husband of Corinne Fisher and Westin Fisher, and two step great-great-grandchildren Genevieve and Nolan Fisher. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers, Zane and Robert Kauffman and a nephew, David Kauffman.
The family would like to express their many thanks to Fairmount Home for the love and care they provided to Grace over the past several years.
Graveside services at Mount Joy Cemetery for Grace will be private. If desired, memorial contributions in Grace’s memory may be sent to Fairmount Homes, (note memorial fund on check) 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata PA 17522-8558 or Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 S. Market Street, Elizabethtown PA 17022. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
