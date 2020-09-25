Grace Elizabeth Bish (Gainer) passed away at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the ripe old age of 92. She was a feisty fighter until the end and ultimately succumbed after a long battle with heart disease and dementia.
She was the mother of 9, yes NINE children and leaves behind five of them: George, Patricia, Tina, David and Barbara. From her children, she was blessed with a plethora of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren – so many that we lost count (she even has another great-great-grandchild on the way but shhh you didn't hear it here!)
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Bish, Sr. and sons, Charles, Jr. (Butch), Dennis Michael (Mike), Glen and Daryl.
Grace was a spit fire of a woman who had a knack for telling people exactly how she felt – often with colorful language and a few "choice" words. She also kept her spunky attitude ‘til the end - as many a male nurse at LGH could tell you! ;)
Grace worked as a laborer at Grinnell for many years and retired in the 80s. Although she was no longer working, she busied herself with helping to babysit and take care of many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a very active member of the Women of the Moose and achieved the honor of becoming a member of the College of Regents. Grace volunteered at the nursing home and helped with managing weekly Bingo at the Moose. She also loved to travel and often signed up for bus trips and ceremonies associated with the Moose which gave her the opportunity to travel all around the country – some of the most notable trips she enjoyed were to the Finger Lakes in New York, Las Vegas and New Orleans. Although, even the local bus trips to the beach or other Moose lodges in PA brought her joy. She was lucky to have made lifelong friendships with other Women of the Moose as well.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held in her honor at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Monday, September 28th, 2020. Family and Friends are invited to attend the viewing at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. If attending, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Grace will then be interred beside her beloved husband at Silver Spring Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Grace's honor to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville