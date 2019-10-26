Grace Eleanor Fullarton Kendall, 82, of Lancaster, PA, died at Homestead Village on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. Fullarton and Grace E. Martin Winger. She was married July 1, 1961 for 58 years to Dr. Leigh W. Kendall.
She was a graduate of Cathedral School of St. Mary Episcopal Church and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology from the University of Vermont in 1959. Ellie served as a Medical Technologist from 1959-1963 at the University of Vermont.
Ellie was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She served as Past President of both the St. Joseph Hospital and the Lancaster Medical Society Auxiliaries. She was also a member of The Junior League of Lancaster, the Franklin & Marshall College Auxiliary and the Lancaster General Hospital Auxiliary. Ellie was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.
Ellie is survived by two sons, Brad Kendall, (Kate), Elizabethtown, and William, (Mary Carroll) Kendall, St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren: James Kendall, Erin Smith, Benjamin Kendall and Andrew Kendall and a great-granddaughter, Lilah Smith.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Ellie's Memorial Service at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Jennifer E. Mattson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at the St. Thomas Church Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ellie's memory to the Endowment Fund at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603 or St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
