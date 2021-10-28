Grace Elaine Stahl Brubaker, daughter of Ira and Nora Stahl, passed away on October 20, 2021, at age 92.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, J. Clarence "Red" Brubaker, son, Jerald (Jere) Brubaker, sister, Ellen Romaine Stahl (wife of Ray Sala) and brother Lorraine Stahl.
Grace was born in Davidsville, PA on September 17, 1929, where she graduated from high school. She attended Goshen College in Goshen, IN where she met her husband J. Clarence “Red” Brubaker. She studied nursing at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA where she received her L.P.N. She practiced nursing at St. Joe's Hospital in Lancaster, PA as well as Friendship Community and the doctor's offices of Dr. Busko and Dr. Harnish. She also worked at Manheim Auto Auction, Carper's, and Greendragon.
Grace was a charter member of Akron Mennonite Church. She was part of the choir, women's trio and often volunteered in various activities.
She sang with the Franconia-Lancaster Choral Singers for most of her life and later with Village Voices of Garden Spot Village. She had a wonderful love for music and singing which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Quilting was a passion she learned from her mother and often volunteered at MRC in Ephrata.
Surviving are her children, Jay Brubaker (partner of Joyce Patton), Jim Brubaker (husband of Tina Brubaker), Susan Broaddus (wife of Kerry Broaddus), Jan Brubaker, and Barbara Erb (wife of Kevin Erb) and daughter-in-law, Janelle (Hess) Brubaker. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Caring Hospice Services and the staff at Garden Spot Village for their love and care of Grace.
A memorial service will be held in the future.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
