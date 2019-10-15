Grace Elaine Davis, 90, of Salunga, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lancashire Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Uniontown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Joseph and Bertha (Fike) Whitacre. Grace was the wife of the late Jerome H. "Jerry" Davis who passed away on September 27, 2003.
Grace was a graduate of Woodbury High School in Woodbury. She worked at Bender's Store and Restaurant and later side by side with her husband Jerry for Davis Auction Service. A 67 year resident and champion of Salunga, she was a member of The Church of God of Landisville and the Salunga Community Committee. Grace lived a life of service. She was dedicated to her church, enjoyed Gospel music, Liverpool Rum, the family's pet Daschunds and was an avid Phillies fan.
Grace is survived by two children, Prudence Vito, wife of Raymond of Coatesville and Spurgeon Davis of Camp Hill; a granddaughter, Lucy Davis; four sisters, Lois Clark of South Bend, IN, Joyce Bohn of Lititz, JoAnn Rhoades of Bridgewater, VA and Eunice Carol Baker of Nashville, TN. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Naomi, Wilda, Olive and Charity; and a brother, Theodore.
A funeral service honoring Grace's life will be held at The Church of God of Landisville, 171 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538 on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Salunga Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Church of God of Landisville (address above) or to a charity of one's choice. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com