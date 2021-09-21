Grace E. Zoll

Grace E. (Bowman) Zoll of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Akron, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Melvin R. Zoll, and their son, Robert Lemar (Bobby). Grace was the last living child of Enos and Fanny Bowman of New Holland.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Paula Jean, son-in-law, Dennis, granddaughters, Ashley and Amy and great-grandson, Bradley. Her love for Jesus and children made her the wonderful woman she was. She will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral Service: Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA. Viewing: 1:30 to 2:30 PM at the funeral home on Friday. Interment: Memory Gardens, Ephrata. Furman's – Leola
