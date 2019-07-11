Grace E. Toews, 76, of Landis Homes, passed away on Tuesday, July 09, 2019. Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late George and Violet (Baum) Yeagley. Grace was the wife of Erich R. Toews with whom she celebrated 18 years of marriage this past March 25th.
Grace was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1960. She was a member of Faith Bible Church and recently attended at the East Chapel at Landis Ho Surviving in addition to her husband Erich is a sister, Martha Hossler of Belair. Also surviving are two brothers, Elvin Yeagley, husband of Jestena of Elizabethtown and Harold Yeagley, husband of Christine of Calhoun, KY.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Fry; two sisters, Edna Whitman and Beulah Summers; and two brothers, Mark and Ralph Yeagley.
A funeral service honoring Grace's life will be held at the West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received before the service at the West Bethany Chapel from 11 AM to 12 noon. Interment will be private at Milton Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.