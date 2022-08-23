Grace E. Stauffer, 75, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Joel N. and Lydia (Auker) Lindberg and was the wife of Clement S. Stauffer with whom she shared 54 years of marriage.
She was an active member of Blainsport Mennonite Church where she was involved in Sunday school and Bible school.
Grace was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for various doctor's offices and in the hospital setting. She enjoyed crocheting, working in her flower gardens, and was well known for her pie baking.
In addition to her husband, Grace is survived by four children, Michael S., husband of Janelle Stauffer, Travis J., husband of Wendy Stauffer, Michelle R., wife of Jeremy Kready, Ryan C., husband of Megan Stauffer; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, E. Ray, husband of Angie Lindberg; a sister, Thelma J., wife of Mark Stauffer and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Mohler.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joel E. Lindberg and sister-in-law, Katheryn.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the Blainsport Mennonite Church, 85 S. Blainsport Road, Reinholds. An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at Blainsport Mennonite Church, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Eric Marshall officiating. Interment will take place in the Blainsport Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Grace's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.