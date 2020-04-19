Grace E. (Reese) Book, 96, formerly of Willow Street and West Willow, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hamilton Arms Center. She was the loving wife of the late Ira C. "Bud" Book, with whom she shared 71 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2018.
Born in West Willow, she was the daughter of the late Edgar S. and Ida M. (Shank) Reese.
Grace was a graduate of West Lampeter High School, class of 1942. After marrying Bud, she cared for her family and home as a homemaker for many years. Once her children were grown, she went on to be employed with the J. Walter Miller Company.
Family and friends were very important to Grace. She loved her family very much and she was especially close with her sisters and grandchildren. Grace enjoyed writing and she loved sending cards and letters. She would also compose poems for special occasions in someone's life. She was of the Christian faith and was the oldest living lifetime member of West Willow United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Ira Michael Book and wife Deborah, of Lancaster; daughter, Beth Groff and husband Gary L., of Willow Street; grandchildren, Nichole Book States and husband James, of Mansfield, and Ty Book and wife Emily (Robinson), of Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Zoe States, Lucy Book, and Simon Book; and sisters, Ruth Rineer and husband H. William, of Strasburg, June Stoltzfus and husband Robert, of Lancaster, and Ann Banzhof and husband Donald, of Lancaster. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Jane Reese, Violet Conrad, and Ida Eshbach, and a brother, Jay A. Reese.
Services will be private. Private traditional interment will take place in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grace's memory to West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
