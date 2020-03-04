Grace E. Lefler, 86, of Columbia passed away on March 1st, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Charles and Grace Jones Hanson. Grace received dual master's degrees from Towson State University and taught in Baltimore County Schools before finishing her teaching career at Holy Trinity Catholic School, now known as Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School located in Columbia. For many years she owned her shop, Needle's Eye Yarns and Crafts and was a nationally recognized teddy bear maker with exhibits at the State House in Harrisburg.
Grace leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Richard Lefler of Columbia; her daughter, Hannah, wife of Charles Maney of Mount Pleasant, MI; two grandchildren, Clayton and Cara Maney; great-grandchild, Esmes Maney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marie Baker; her sister, Helen Jones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Baltimore on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry Street Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
