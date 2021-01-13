Grace E. Geschwindt

Grace E. (Eckert) Geschwindt, 86, formerly of Reamstown, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. Born in Belleville, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur V. and Virginia L. (Kingston) Eckert. She was the wife of 40-years to Paul "Mutt" Geschwindt until his passing last month.
Grace was a graduate of the Willow Street Vo-Tech nursing program and worked as an LPN for the former Ephrata Nursing Home and as a private duty nurse. She was an avid baker, practically famous for her whoopie pies and monster cookies. These were the special treats she prepared for family trips to West Brookfield, MA. In her younger years, she and Paul enjoyed taking the kids roller skating. Grace had health challenges for many years, but she always persevered as handi-capable, not handicapped. With spirit and determination, she was self-sufficient and active. She enjoyed swimming, painting, and she sang in the church choir. Grace was a true foodie, she liked experiencing different cuisine and had a special taste for dark beer. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown.
Grace is survived by five children, James Garland of Ephrata, Philip Garland of Lancaster, Timothy (Lisa) Garland of Cockeysville, MD, Christopher (Tamra) Garland of Reinholds, and Jennifer (Gregg) Clark of Acworth, GA; eleven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Hulsman of Rhode Island; and extended family, Phyllis Shelby. She was predeceased by a sister, Lois Butler and daughter-in-law, Lisa Garland (wife of James).
Services are private. Her final resting place will be in West Brookfield, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 385, Adamstown, PA 19501. www.goodfuneral.com