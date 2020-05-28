Grace E. Geltmacher, 83, of Marysville, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. Born in Dauphin County, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Ruth (Shireman) Williams. Grace was the wife of the late Edward Henry Geltmacher who passed away on September 28, 2017.
Grace worked at the former Siplings Dog Grooming. She enjoyed playing Bingo.
Grace is survived by a daughter, Beth E. (Geltmacher) Conner of Marysville; four grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel Williams, husband of Sharon of Columbia. She was preceded in death by two sons, Lyn H. and Joel E. Geltmacher; two sisters, Jane and Naomi; and a brother, Ira "Jewell".
A graveside service honoring Grace's life will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Henry Eberle Cemetery. Due to road construction please use the Lumber Street entrance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com