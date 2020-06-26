It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved grandmother, Grace E. Boyd, 82, formerly of Lancaster, at Sanatoga Court, Pottstown on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Boyd who died in 2004.
Born October 10, 1937, Grace was the daughter of the late Earl and Gertrude (Shroyer) Faust.
Grace retired from the Lancaster Newspaper. She was a volunteer for Office of Aging, a Girl Scout leader, and a care giver to her husband for ten years.
Grace enjoyed writing with her pen pals in all states, who became paper and ink friends. She like to watch clouds and try to picture objects from the shape of the clouds. She also enjoyed watching TV and trips to Knoebels.
Surviving is Grace's granddaughter, Nadine Boyd, companion of Chris Maniscalco, of Collegeville. Son-in-law William Keesee, sister-in-law Hester Faust as well as two nieces and three nephews.
To Nadine: Look up at the stars and the brightest star will be me watching over you, I love you very much.
In keeping with Grace's wishes, there will be no visitation or formal services held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace's memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com