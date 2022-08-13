Grace B. Studlack, age 82, passed away on August 10, 2022, at Oak Leaf Manor in Millersville. She was born to the late Riley M. and Grace (Herr) Brown in Everett, PA.
She was a 1958 graduate of Everett High School and received her nursing degree from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1961. She was the widow of Ralph Studlack who she married in 1961 and she later married Forest Reinhart, Jr with whom she celebrated their 31st anniversary earlier this year.
Grace was a beloved mother and enjoyed keeping up with relatives and high school friends. She loved watching the birds which flocked to the feeders and bird boxes she and her husband built and decorated outside their home.
In addition to her husband, Grace is survived by her son, Tim Studlack and his husband, Keith D. Studlack and three stepchildren: Wendy Douts (Greg), Beth Mansh (Michael) and Edwin Reinhart, four grandchildren: Jesse Douts, Melissa Goslin, Matthew Mansh, and Jennifer Haggerty and four great-grandchildren
In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory may be made to Nurses Alumni of Lancaster General Hospital, 850 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
