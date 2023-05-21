Grace B. Cox, age 94 of Lancaster, passed away May 12, 2023 at Landis Homes. Friends and relatives are invited to the Memorial Service on Saturday, June 24 2023 at 11:00 AM at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. Memorial contributions are requested to be given to the Church, Water Street Mission or World Vision at www.WorldVision.org.
