Grace B. "Bobby" Styer, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of William F. Styer, Sr. with whom she celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on October 24, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Joseph R. and Elizabeth Schmalhofer Forrest.
Bobby was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and worked at B&D Grocery, was a District Secretary for Thom McAn Shoe Store and was a den leader for the Cub Scouts. She enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: William (April Campbell) Styer, Jr., Kissimmee, FL. Two daughters: Jodi (Keary) Smith and Peggy (Joseph) Spiese, all of Columbia. Five grandchildren: Carlyle Styer, Dylan Smith, Brett Spiese, Brady Smith and Brynn Spiese. Two sisters: Jan (Eric) Woznick, Panama City Beach, FL and Nancy Wilson, Woodburn, IN. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter: Nicole Styer and three sisters: Mary Weaver, Roseann Feltch and Josephine Perry.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry Street, Columbia on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Daniel C. Mitzel, Celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. The Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
