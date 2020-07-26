Grace B. (Batdorf) Trimble, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Wednesday, October 8, 1930, in Myerstown, she was the daughter of the late Harold A. and Edna M. (Hoffer) Batdorf. She was married to Richard E. Trimble for over 48 years until his death on July 26, 2003.
Grace was preceded in death by sisters, Gladys (Batdorf) Yohn and Eleanor (Batdorf) Baldwin, and brother Harold Batdorf. She is survived by a son, R. Christopher Trimble, married to Jennifer (Fasold), of Normal, IL; grandson, Matthew Trimble and granddaughters Elizabeth and Rebecca Trimble, as well as an extended family and caring friends.
After earning her bachelor's degree in education from Millersville State College, Grace taught elementary school in State College, Harrisburg, and Lancaster, PA.
Grace is remembered fondly for her exceptionally bright mind, determination, delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies, and her ability to provide unconditional love.
A private graveside service will take place in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, PA, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grace's memory to Ascension Lutheran Church, PO Box 635, Willow Street, PA 17584.
