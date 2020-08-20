Grace Aynedjian passed away August 17, 2020 at LGH. Grace was born in New York City to the late Nazar and Margaret Nazarian who were missionaries to the Middle East until 1947. She has a brother, John who lives with his wife Millie in New Jersey. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeremiah (Jerry).
Grace worked for Curtis Wright Corporation and then for the Paramus Board of Education. She met Jack Aynedjian who was a Barrington College student in Rhode Island. They were married and the Lord blessed them with three wonderful children; James (married to Amy Runion), John, and Sharon (married to Dana Barkdoll).
The Lord blessed their children with four grandchildren; David, Jesse, Sierra and Nathan and recently with a great-grandchild, Jacob from David and Chrissy.
In 2005 they retired to Willow Valley Communities where Grace had a very active life. She loved singing and gardening but above all she, like her husband and parents, tried her best to reach the unsaved with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In order to achieve this desire of hers, she with her best friend, Carol, would take roses to many patients, witness to them and encourage them to get well both physically and spiritually.
Grace and Jack attended Monterey Chapel as their spiritual home since 2005 and were much blessed by the warm hearted saints of the church members.
Grace went to be with the Lord peacefully with her husband at her side as she took her last breath and entered her eternal home into the very presence of her beloved Savior, waiting for the day of the resurrection that Christ has promised to all who believe on his name!
Graveside services will be held privately at Willow Street UCC Cemetery with Chaplain Ken Phillips of Willow Valley officiating. To leave a condolence, please visit:
