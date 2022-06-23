Grace Arlene Snavely Metzler passed away June 21 at her home in Constableville, NY, surrounded by her loving family.
Arlene was born on May 3, 1936, to the late Alma Kreider Musser Snavely and Amos Eberly Snavely at home in Lititz, PA. Her only sibling, Cora Kathryn Snavely Deiter (Mervin Deiter), was thirteen years her senior.
On October 20, 1960, Arlene married Abraham W. Metzler at her childhood home.
Abe and Arlene were foster parents to siblings Clarence Carbaugh (Nancy Hershey) and Esther Carbaugh Grear (Dave), and five children: Brenda S. Metzler (Owen Astbury), Norman S. Metzler (Gina Roggie), Emerson S. Metzler (Jennifer Lehman), Abram Walter Metzler (Jamie Roggie), and Amos Benjamin Metzler (Natasha Siegrist).
In 1976, Abe and Arlene moved their family to a farm outside of Constableville, NY.
There are 17 grandchildren: Lydia, Caleb, Heidi, Grace, Anna, Ramsey, Zane, Leah, Jack, Isaac (Ruth Haldeman), Anthony (Denika Roggie), Kaitlyn (Dawson Moser), Trevor, Eliza, Elizabeth, Benjamin, and Mary Katherine; and one great-grandchild, Ezra.
Arlene was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, her foster son, Clarence, and her grandson, Jonathan.
Calling hours will be held at Naumburg Mennonite Church in Castorland, NY, on June 24, from 24 and 6-8. Private burial will be followed by a memorial service at Naumburg Mennonite Church at 11:00 on June 27.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
