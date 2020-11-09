Grace Anna Reed, 93, of Quarryville, passed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Raymond "Eugene" Reed, sharing 61 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2009.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle (McCrabb) Brown.
Grace was a graduate of Quarryville High School, class of 1944. After marrying Eugene, she spent many years caring for her husband and family. Grace was a woman of great strength and determination. Within a span of 4½ years she gave birth to five children (one individual and two sets of twins).
Grace was a faithful fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Over the years she enjoyed dancing at the Fulton Grange and bowling in Quarryville and Strasburg. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She was a former member of TOPS and was a member of Memorial Methodist Church. Grace was the glue that held her family together and she loved having her family gathered around her.
She is survived by daughters, Linda S. Reed and Mary Anne (Lloyd) Miller, both of Quarryville, and Darlene F. (Charles) Griest, of Refton; sons, Melvin E. (Cheryl McCurdy) Reed, of Lancaster, and David C. Reed, of Quarryville; brother, Allen (Mary) Brown, of Manheim; sister, Mary Myers, of Smoketown; 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and she was expecting a great-grandchild. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Reed, brothers, William, James, and Joseph Brown, and a sister, Jean Bradford.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Middle Octorara Cemetery, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. All those in attendance are asked to observe Pennsylvania COVID-19 social restrictions by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Grace's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, or to Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 South Hess Street, Quarryville, PA 17566.
