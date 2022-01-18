Grace Anna Gish

Grace Gish died peacefully at home Friday morning, January 14, 2022. She married Amos Samuel Gish in 1954. Grace is survived by her husband, her children, Dr. Martin Gish and his wife Dr. Robin, Lynn Walker and her husband Dr. Jon, Dr. Joel Gish and his wife Ellanna, Dr. Jon Gish and his wife Stephanie, Michael Gish and his wife Teresa, extended family member Karen Gish, sister Ada Rohrer, 20 grandchildren and 19 great- grandchildren.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings and her son, Timothy Gish.
She attended Elizabethtown Mennonite Church and loved Jesus with all her heart. Her dearest prayer was that all her children and grandchildren would also know and love Jesus.
A funeral service honoring Grace’s life will be held at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 S Spruce St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Friday, January 20, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends are invited for a viewing on Thursday, January 19, 2022 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 from 6 PM to 8 PM. Please note there is no viewing on Friday, family and friends will be received after the service at the church. Family and friends are invited to the interment service at Elizabethtown Mennonite Cemetery before the service at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, MCC PO Box 500 Akron PA 17501-0500. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com