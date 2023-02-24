Grace A. Sprecher, 87, a resident of Fairmount Homes, formerly of Bowmansville, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was married 65 years to William E. Sprecher. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Grace Ann Simpson Bair.
Grace retired from the Brecknock Elementary School where she had worked in the cafeteria for many years. She was a graduate of the former Terre Hill High School. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Bowmansville and enjoyed gardening and bird watching.
Surviving besides her husband is a son, William Jeffrey husband of Deidre M. DeWees Sprecher of Bowmansville; a daughter, Julie A. wife of Jeffrey Shirk of Ephrata; four grandchildren, Christopher Sprecher, Kaitlyn Sprecher, Corey Shirk and Melanie Shirk; four brothers, John R. husband of Doris Bair of Leola, C. William husband of Darlene Bair of Lititz, Franklin husband of Laverne Bair of Leola, and Robert S. husband of Joan Bair of Marlton, NJ; and a sister, Jean Bair Styer of Denver. She was preceded in death by siblings, George Bair, Peggy Musser and Marion Bair.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 27, at 11:00 A.M. at the Eckenroth Funeral Home, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with Rev. Phil Shober officiating. Interment in the Bowmansville Union Cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Sprecher's memory may be made to St. Paul's U.C.C., P.O. Box 177, Bowmansville, PA 17507. To send an online condolence to the family, visit: www.GroffEckenroth.com