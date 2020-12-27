Grace A. McGallicher, 79, of Akron, passed away early Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2020. Born in Monterey, PA, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Lydia (Auker) McGallicher.
She preferred the simple treasures of life such as family, gardening, pets, and helping others. Grace devoted much of her life to caring for her mother. She worked at the Lancaster Mennonite Home for many years until retirement, and formerly attended Berean Bible Church in Ephrata.
Grace is survived by her sister, Kathryn Nolt, wife of Donald, of Akron; a niece and three nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Elvin McGallicher and Marvin McGallicher.
A public graveside service will be held Thurs., Dec. 31st at 1:00 PM in Metzler Mennonite Cemetery, 515 W Metzler Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. www.goodfuneral.com
