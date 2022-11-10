Gottlieb Strohmaier 1930 2022

Gottlieb Strohmaier, 92, of Oxford, PA, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home with his family. He was the loving husband of Marie DiEmedio Strohmaier with whom he shared 68 years of marriage. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Gottlieb Johann and Anna Marie Eisenmann Strohmaier.
He graduated from Wilmington High School in 1948. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Reserves for six years.
Gottlieb (Lieb) farmed all of his life, initially in Glasgow, DE, moving to Oxford, PA in 1958. He was a former member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Unionville, PA and presently a member of Community of Love Lutheran Church, Oxford, PA.
Lieb liked following boxing, baseball and football. He enjoyed spending time with his canine companions, took pride in his farming career, and thoroughly loved his Italian wife's cooking.
He is survived by his wife; five children, Karl (Rose) Strohmaier, Port Murray, NJ; Kerry (Dave) Kraft, Manheim, PA; Kurt (Judy) Strohmaier, Oxford; Erin (Mark) Liberti, Newark, DE; Eric Strohmaier, Oxford; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Greg) Rada, Heidi (Jeremy) Cosans, Darcie (Eric) Woltering, Heather Walls, Justin R. Strohmaier, Julie (Robert) Lagonera, Kirby L. Strohmaier and Russell (Elisa) Strohmaier, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Lieb was predeceased by his brothers William, George, and twin brother Christian.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Community of Love Lutheran Church, 117 N. Fourth Street, Oxford, PA 19363. Friends may visit from 9:30-11 AM prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Kirkwood, PA following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lieb's memory may be made to Community of Love Lutheran Church.
