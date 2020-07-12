Gordon H. Danielson, age 89, dearly loved husband of Bernina Hostetter Danielson, entered Jesus' presence Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born June 27, 1931 to Henry and Saima Danielson, he grew up in Muskegon, MI.
Gordon had a life-long personal relationship with God through trusting Jesus' sacrifice. Blessed with a sharp mind, terrific work ethic and God-given musical ability, he earned a PhD in electrical engineering from Syracuse University. After 30 years in the research and development division at General Electric in Syracuse, he held a position as a professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Akron in Ohio. He was an outstanding bassoonist; serving in the Air Force band, performing with the Syracuse Symphony and multiple chamber ensembles. Then later, during his retirement years he played in orchestras in the greater Lancaster region. He also blessed the churches where he and Bernina worshiped through playing his bassoon, recorder, saxophone, and singing. Every area of his life was permeated by his relationship with God as he provided for his wife and children while setting an example of personal integrity and professional excellence.
In addition to his wife Bernina, his children, Marjie Brake (Jim), Phil Danielson (Elaine), Miriam Kruppenbacher (Art) and his grandchildren, Joshua (Abbey) Brake, Nathan Brake, Rachel Brake, Emma and Isla Danielson and Leah and Anna Kruppenbacher look forward to seeing him again in heaven. He was the proud great-grandfather of Judah Brake and also leaves several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. A 10:00 AM viewing will precede the service and interment will follow at 12:00 PM at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, Lancaster, and online condolences may be left by visiting https://www.debordsnyder.com/gordon-h-danielson/ In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry at Westminster Church.
